Gallatin County plans to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday in line with new guidelines from the state that allow local jurisdictions to begin offering doses to adults over 60 and those 15 to 59 with specific medical conditions including asthma and liver disease, a group called Phase 1B+.
“The Gallatin City-County Health Department, Bozeman Health, Montana State University, Community Health Partners and our other health care and community partners will be working to implement these changes in a safe, efficient and transparent manner with our limited supply of vaccine,” said county spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
The county’s decision to align with the statewide plan diverges from the county’s previous approach to providing vaccinations.
In January, when the state shifted from vaccinating frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities — Phase 1A — to also vaccinating adults over 70, people of color and those 16 to 69 with specific medical conditions — Phase 1B — Gallatin County decided not to open immunization appointments to everyone eligible in the new group.
Instead, the county started with a subset of Phase 1B. Several days later, the county started allowing anyone in Phase 1B to receive the vaccine, in part, to align with the state and limit confusion.
Gianforte announced Tuesday that he was revising the state’s vaccine plan and expanding eligibility. He said he decided to do so because the groups included in Phase 1B+ account for many of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
He also said he expanded eligibility because the majority of the state’s local health jurisdictions told the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services during the week of Feb. 22 that they are more than halfway through the current vaccination stage, Phase 1B.
Gallatin County is not among them. Bermes said the county estimates it has vaccinated about 25% of residents who are eligible in Phase 1B.
The state allocates vaccine doses weekly to counties based on the size of their eligible population.
This isn’t the first time the state has revised its vaccination process.
Shortly after taking office in January, Gianforte, a Republican, announced that Montanans over 70, those between 16 and 69 with specific underlying health conditions and people of color would be vaccinated after health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The change meant that some essential workers, who were moved to Phase 1C, would receive the vaccine later than they would have under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s vaccination plan.
The groups in the newly created Phase 1B+ were previously included in Gianforte’s definition of Phase 1C.
With the new Phase 1B+, Phase 1C is now limited to frontline essential workers and individuals who live in congregate settings.
The revision to Montana’s vaccination plan diverges from federal recommendations.
On Tuesday, Democratic President Joe Biden urged states to provide teachers and school staff, who are considered essential workers, at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of March.
Once Phase 1B+ begins on Monday, nearly half of Montanans will be eligible for a vaccine.
Gianforte estimated on Tuesday that the next stage, Phase 1C, would begin in the late spring or early summer, although Biden also announced Tuesday that the United States should have enough vaccine by May to vaccinate all adults.
The vaccine supply in Montana and Gallatin County is expanding.
The federal government is beginning to provide doses directly to pharmacies in the state. In Gallatin County, VaccineFinder, a website that aggregates clinic information, lists the Albertsons, Safeway and Walmart in Bozeman as well as the Albertsons and Town & Country in Belgrade as offering the vaccine, but appointments are limited.
As of Wednesday, about 16% of Montanans had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to DPHHS. This is similar to the national rate of 15.6% reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
