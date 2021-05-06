Gallatin County plans to open sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine appointments to children ages 12 to 15 this week in advance of an expected expansion of who can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in children ages 12 to 15 sometime in the coming days, according to news reports. The vaccine is now available to people ages 16 and older.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Wednesday it is going to begin opening appointment sign-ups to children ages 12-15 in light of the anticipated authorization.
COVID-19 vaccines are “an important tool to stopping the pandemic and ensuring area schools can be opened fully in the fall,” according to a news release from the health department.
“At this time, fully vaccinated individuals are exempted from quarantine, further ensuring a normal educational experience for students,” according to the release.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.
Gallatin County spokesperson Whitney Bermes said officials don’t yet have exact numbers on how many people fall into the 12-15 age group in Gallatin County. The county is getting numbers from schools, Bermes said, and are also working to schedule clinics in schools for students in the Bozeman and Belgrade school districts.
Private vaccine providers who have Pfizer doses would be able to offer appointments to 12-15 year olds, Bermes said.
Lauren Brendel, a spokesperson for Bozeman Health, said the health organization is also preparing to open COVID vaccine sign-ups up to 12-15 year olds. Brendel said the sign-up process will be the same as it has been for appointments thus far.
The county release notes it may have to cancel appointments if they made are before the authorization for 12-15-year olds comes through.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.