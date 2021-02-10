Gallatin County is again providing a limited number of appointments for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The county will open registration Friday at noon for about 500 people to participate in a clinic on Feb. 18 at the fairgrounds in Bozeman.
Online registration will be available at mtreadyclinic.org.
To sign up, residents must click “Find a Clinic” and search for the upcoming Gallatin County clinic, which will not appear on the list until noon on Friday. People can then click the blue button beneath the clinic information that says, “Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccination.”
From there, residents will be directed to a form which must be completed to secure a slot.
The form will require personal information, including the registrant’s name, age and phone number. The form will also ask a list of health questions, including whether someone is signing up to receive their first or second dose.
The public vaccine clinic is only open to those in Phase 1B — adults 70 years or older, those with certain underlying health conditions and people of color — and Phase 1A — health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
With the limited supply of vaccines, appointment slots will likely fill quickly, but the county plans to regularly schedule public clinics to accommodate more people who want to be vaccinated.
The county doesn’t know when additional slots will open because their availability depends on vaccine supply. The county will alert residents about future clinics via its website, social media pages and vaccine notification system.
The county opened its first public sign up for the vaccine last week. So many people tried to access the health department website at the same time that it crashed and slots filled within six minutes, causing frustration.
Next week, the Gallatin City-County Health Department is also setting up a second vaccine clinic that won’t be open to the public.
That clinic is an opportunity for patients of Bozeman Creek Family Health, Bozeman Clinic and Community Health Partners, as well as for people connected to the Human Resource Development Council and Bozeman Senior Center to be vaccinated.
Gallatin County Emergency Management said it set up the clinic to ensure patients from smaller health care providers as well as those who don’t have access to technology or need help signing up have an opportunity to receive the vaccine.
In recent weeks, Montana State University and Bozeman Health have also been reaching out to people directly to schedule vaccine appointments at their organizations and national pharmacy chains continue to visit assisted living and long-term care facilities to immunize residents and staff.
In Madison County, Madison Valley Medical Center and Ruby Valley Medical Center continue to contact residents in Phase 1B as doses become available. Anyone interested in being vaccinated, even if they are not yet eligible, can call the medical centers to get on their waitlists.
In Park County, the health department has opened vaccinations to those 75 and older and is requesting that those eligible complete a form on its vaccine distribution website or call the health department to schedule an appointment.
Across Montana, 41,539 residents are fully vaccinated and 66,185 have received one dose, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
