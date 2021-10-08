Support Local Journalism


Beginning Saturday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 tests at a drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds.

The county will use antigen tests, which have a turnaround time of about 15 to 20 minutes, at the Gallatin County fairgrounds. Testing will only be available for those who are symptomatic, in quarantine or who have known exposure to COVID-19.

Lori Christenson, the Gallatin City-County Health Department public health officer, said Friday during a press conference that more testing was needed in the county.

Despite an overall increase in COVID-19 cases — the county had 635 active cases on Friday — testing has been down.

On Sept. 28, the county averaged 650 tests. A week later, on Tuesday, the county averaged 500 tests — about a 23% decrease.

“People quickly and easily getting tested when they’re sick is going to be really critical here,” Christenson said.

The county’s percent positivity rate rose to 14.2%. The percent positivity rate helps public health officials monitor the levels of coronavirus transmission and is a marker for whether enough tests are being done.

The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.

Adding the test site at the fairgrounds is meant to “complement and support” existing test sites across the county, Christenson said.

Kallie Kujawa, the Bozeman Health COVID-19 incident command lead, said the health care system is overall still able to keep up with demand for tests.

“We’re seeing a reasonable turnaround (in testing times),” she said. “Which is important for us to aid in appropriate contact tracing.”

Bozeman Health’s website lists a turnaround time of at least 72 hours for test results.

The most pressing issue regarding testing was staffing constraints, she said, especially for lab workers who process the tests.

Kujawa said there’s also a shortage of some rapid tests, which are on allocation from the state, that may hamper some people wanting quick results.

Despite a shortage in rapid tests, Bozeman Health is “confident” in its supplies of PCR lab tests, Kujawa said.

In Bozeman, people can go to the fairgrounds or several testing sites through Bozeman Health, which include the main entrances of Deaconess Health, b2 UrgentCare and b2 MicroCare.

In Belgrade, tests are available at the Belgrade Clinic + UrgentCare at the main entrance.

In Big Sky, tests are available at the main entrance of Big Sky Medical Center.

Specific information on where and how to get a COVID-19 test can be found on the health department’s website, healthygallatin.org, or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 406-548-0123.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

