Gallatin County to open drive-through COVID-19 testing site as cases rise By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beginning Saturday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 tests at a drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds.The county will use antigen tests, which have a turnaround time of about 15 to 20 minutes, at the Gallatin County fairgrounds. Testing will only be available for those who are symptomatic, in quarantine or who have known exposure to COVID-19.Lori Christenson, the Gallatin City-County Health Department public health officer, said Friday during a press conference that more testing was needed in the county. Despite an overall increase in COVID-19 cases — the county had 635 active cases on Friday — testing has been down.On Sept. 28, the county averaged 650 tests. A week later, on Tuesday, the county averaged 500 tests — about a 23% decrease.“People quickly and easily getting tested when they’re sick is going to be really critical here,” Christenson said.The county’s percent positivity rate rose to 14.2%. The percent positivity rate helps public health officials monitor the levels of coronavirus transmission and is a marker for whether enough tests are being done.The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.Adding the test site at the fairgrounds is meant to “complement and support” existing test sites across the county, Christenson said.Kallie Kujawa, the Bozeman Health COVID-19 incident command lead, said the health care system is overall still able to keep up with demand for tests. “We’re seeing a reasonable turnaround (in testing times),” she said. “Which is important for us to aid in appropriate contact tracing.”Bozeman Health’s website lists a turnaround time of at least 72 hours for test results.The most pressing issue regarding testing was staffing constraints, she said, especially for lab workers who process the tests.Kujawa said there’s also a shortage of some rapid tests, which are on allocation from the state, that may hamper some people wanting quick results.Despite a shortage in rapid tests, Bozeman Health is “confident” in its supplies of PCR lab tests, Kujawa said.In Bozeman, people can go to the fairgrounds or several testing sites through Bozeman Health, which include the main entrances of Deaconess Health, b2 UrgentCare and b2 MicroCare.In Belgrade, tests are available at the Belgrade Clinic + UrgentCare at the main entrance.In Big Sky, tests are available at the main entrance of Big Sky Medical Center.Specific information on where and how to get a COVID-19 test can be found on the health department’s website, healthygallatin.org, or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 406-548-0123. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Health Kallie Kujawa Medicine Rate Positivity Website Bozeman Lori Christenson Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Four-week long Sourdough Canyon area closure to begin on Monday 2 hrs ago Gallatin County to open drive-through COVID-19 testing site as cases rise 2 hrs ago Yellowstone National Park to scale back search for missing Utah man 4 hrs ago Montana State volleyball defeats Eastern Washington in four sets 4 hrs ago