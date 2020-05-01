The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted Friday to lift closures on bars, restaurants and casinos starting next week, a move meant to align the county with the state’s plan to gradually reopen.
The board voted 8-1 to allow those businesses to reopen on Monday and provides guidance for operating safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Those rules are similar to state standards like closing by 11:30 p.m. and limiting capacity.
The rule directs employers to establish policies for social distancing, checking peoples’ temperatures, screening for symptoms and using disinfectant on high-traffic areas. Employers are asked to work with public health officials to test, isolate, quarantine and pursue contact tracing to slow the spread of the virus.
If a person or business owner is found guilty of noncompliance, the person could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500.
Places like gyms and spas, hot springs and other places of assembly, such as theaters, bowling alleys and music halls, remain closed. Senior living facilities must continue prohibiting visitors.
The rule includes guidance on what it would take to allow other businesses to open like the ability to test everyone with coronavirus symptoms, allow health care professionals to monitor and treat cases, and maintaining sufficient inventory of protective equipment.
The health board could reinstate restrictions if it's unable to do contact tracing, if there is an increase in people infected with COVID-19 and if there aren’t enough tests for people with symptoms of the illness. The board could also renege on opening if customers and business owners are out of compliance with its recommendations.
While the number of new coronavirus cases locally and in the state has been consistently low recently, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said, the virus remains dangerous and widespread. He said vulnerable people should continue to stay home and limit contact with others.
“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and we still have to continue to work and think that way,” Kelley said.
The health department expects to see new cases as businesses reopen, but Kelley said it’s important not to jump to conclusions based on small data samples. Rather, he said, it would monitor the number of new cases over a two-to-three week period and base decisions on that information.
“What I’m really concerned about is a regular increase in those cases,” he said.
Despite the health board encouraging people to practice social distancing, stream the meeting online and submit comments via email, at least one person attended the meeting in opposition of keeping businesses closed.
Betsy Mancuso, a town councilwoman in Manhattan, told the health board it’s overstepped its constitutional bounds and urged them to lift the closure restrictions.
She said all models for the virus have been wrong and the impact has been far less than anticipated.
“(There are) zero hospitalizations right now and only one death. It is time to open up the valley and end this infringement on our economic and civil liberties,” Mancuso said.
Becky Franks, board chair, said this rule protects the county from “rogue businesses” that ignore the health department’s recommendations. She said businesses are working to do the right thing and open safely for their staff and residents.
“I want to make sure that we protect our progress and continue to move forward in a responsible way like 99% of our businesses are doing,” Franks said.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.