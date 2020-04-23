The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted Thursday to lift its closure of businesses on April 25 at midnight, a measure that puts the county in line with the governor’s statewide plan to gradually reopen the state beginning Sunday.
Once the board of health's closure of businesses is lifted, the county will operate under statewide restrictions.
The board voted 8-1 to approve the measure and had to amend the original agenda to do so, which would have extended the closure to April 30.
Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, told the board he had assumed the state’s plan would have given a week’s notice before reopening. That’s not the case as it allows places of worship to hold onsite services beginning Sunday and Main Street and retail businesses to open their doors on Monday as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Kelley recommended that the board stay in line with Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan, saying Montana and Gallatin County have been successful in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
“I think it’s imperative we remain united during this time,” Kelley said.
Becky Franks, chair of the board, noted that the board’s decision does not mean businesses in the area are required to open and that they can stay closed if necessary.
Kelley said as businesses reopen, there likely will be an increase in case numbers as people begin to interact again, and that vulnerable citizens with pre-existing conditions should still plan to stay at home to avoid catching the disease.
Christopher Coburn, a board member, said during the meeting he would support the measure, but that if he was considering the policy solely based on the risk to public health, he would want the restrictions to stay in place longer.
“I don’t think it’s in the best interest of public health,” Coburn said.
Coburn said that because there are other factors at play, he’d vote in favor of the measure.
Joe Skinner, another board member and county commissioner, said the goal of closing businesses and other gathering places was to prevent a spike in cases that would overload the health care system before it was ready, and that the goal has been accomplished.
“I think we've done that. It was never about eradicating the disease,” Skinner said.
This story will be updated.
