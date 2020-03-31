Gallatin County will hold a mail-ballot primary election in June.
The Gallatin County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to change the format of the election to promote social distancing.
“The reason for this is, of course, the coronavirus pandemic,” said clerk and recorder Eric Semerad. “This is the right thing to do for the health of our county.”
Mail ballots will be sent out in the coming weeks. The county will cover the cost of return postage.
County officials have long assumed that the June primary will see among the area’s highest voter turnout. As COVID-19 began to spread in Montana, they were among several counties and candidates running for office that had urged Gov. Steve Bullock to consider switch from a polling-place to a mail-ballot election.
“We are in unusual times and conducting a polling-place election would have been very, very difficult, and this is a proven method of voting,” said commissioner Don Seifert before Tuesday's vote. “… I think in this particular case this is the correct thing to do.”
Last week, Bullock told counties they could individually decide how to conduct the June primary. Several counties — including Yellowstone, Missoula and Butte-Silver Bow — have said they will have a mail-ballot election.
“I’m just thankful to the governor for making this possible,” said commissioner Joe Skinner. “It would be nearly impossible to do this safely without this change.”
Prior to the June primary, Gallatin County will have a mail-ballot election on May 5 for school and special districts.
That election is moving forward although there have been some last minute changes. The Bozeman School District has decided to remove some requests for tax increases from the ballot. The city of Bozeman has diverted money it had planned to spend on education about its ballot question for a parks and trails fee to its COVID-19 response.
