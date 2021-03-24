Gallatin County announced plans this week to open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 1 while still prioritizing older and at-risk people who have not been able to get appointments.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced earlier this month that the state changed its COVID vaccine eligibility plan to offer appointments for everyone 16 and older starting April 1. Some counties, like Yellowstone County, have already opened eligibility to people 16 and older.
County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in an interview Tuesday that the county will likely hold clinics specifically for people 60 and older and Montanans 16 to 59 with qualifying medical conditions and people of color and Native American people — all individuals in a 1B+ vaccination category — until the demand is satisfied.
“We have a group of people who ... are eligible under 1B+ who have been waiting and who have been anxious to get the vaccine,” Kelley said. “We’re determined to make sure they get access. They, by definition, are more vulnerable to serious illness.”
Vaccine appointments will still be open for people 16 and older, and the county is working to set up multiple avenues for people to sign up for appointments, Kelley said.
Bozeman Health will also prioritize health care workers, employees and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, people 60 and older or those 16 to 59 with qualifying medical conditions and people of color and Native American people at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications — individuals identified in the state’s 1A, 1B and 1B+ vaccination schedule.
Bozeman Health spokesperson Lauren Brendel said the health system will also offer a vaccine to all patients, and will contact patients by email, MyChart and phone calls. It will also offer a dedicated phone line for Bozeman Health patients to schedule a vaccine appointment starting April 5.
“We’re trying to manage our capacity in a way that allows us to scale up pretty easily,” Kelley said.
Bozeman Health will have a dedicated vaccine clinic starting April 5 at Deaconess Hospital, Brendel said, and plans to be able to administer 250 doses daily on a consistent basis. The number of available appointments may change if the health system get more doses, Brendel said.
On Wednesday, Bozeman Health announced about 200 appointments were open for that day, which Brendel said was the result of an additional allotment from the state.
Kelley said the health department has seen its supply increase by the hundreds since the vaccine rollout began in December.
“There continues to be inadequate vaccine supply for everybody who wants it, but we’re getting vaccine out when it gets in,” Kelley said. “We’ve seen greater demand in Gallatin County than I think we’ve seen in the rest of the state. Or some states it seems like demand has flagged a bit. That really hasn’t happened in Gallatin County.”
