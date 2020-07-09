The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will consider a mandate to require most people to wear face masks in most public indoor settings at a meeting next Tuesday.
Gallatin County would be the third in the state to require masks in public spaces following Missoula and Big Horn counties. According to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the rule would require face coverings in retail businesses, bars and restaurants, government buildings and schools, and most other public indoor settings.
People who have medical conditions that would be exacerbated by face coverings and children under the age of 12 would be excluded from the rule.
Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, said in the release that as case numbers rise, face masks are the best option to slow the spread of COVID-19 without closing businesses and issuing stay-at-home orders.
“The intention of the face coverings rule is to allow the board to consider all options to slow the spread of the disease and to keep businesses open and the economy moving,” Kelley said.
At the same meeting, the board of health will also consider whether to extend an emergency rule that requires people who have tested positive with COVID-19 to stay in isolation.
The board will meet at The Commons at Baxter and Love on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
This story will be updated.
