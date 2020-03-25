Local health officials will consider extending closures on bars and restaurants to April 17 and include other businesses in the order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will consider ordering tattoo parlors, tanning salons, nail studios, and salons and barbershops to close at a meeting on Thursday at 7 a.m. The board would also consider restrictions on “regular services or other routine gatherings at houses of worship unless the purpose of the gathering is related to assisting in the response” like day care services.
The health board will accept public comment in writing via email at hs@gallatin.mt.gov until 4 p.m., on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman.
Due to social distancing requirements, the board is asking people to watch the meeting by streaming it online at the health department’s website at healthygallatin.org/about-us/minute-meetings-agendas/.
This story will be updated.
