Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a county policy for citing and releasing non-violent offenders because of the coronavirus would end Monday.
The sheriff’s office had asked law enforcement to cite and release people for violations like trespassing and theft after the first case of coronavirus was announced in Montana in March. The request was meant to keep the Gallatin County jail population low and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gootkin said the jail has always been open for business, but he’ll ask area law officers to use their discretion when making arrests.
“We feel comfortable we can get back to normal business,” he said.
The decision comes after Gov. Steve Bullock announced a gradual reopening of Montana that allowed salons, barbershops and retail business to open earlier this week. On Monday, bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen with some restrictions like cutting capacity and closing by 11:30 p.m.
Gootkin said he’s expecting people to “cut loose a little bit,” and deputies will be out looking for drunk drivers and other offenders.
“That’s why we’ll have a little more patrols next week,” he said.
Gootkin said the sheriff’s office would continue screening people as they are booked into the jail. Those with COVID-19-related symptoms will be taken to the hospital by an arresting officer to be examined.
“Once that happens we’ll accept them,” Gootkin said.
Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter said the department started slowly returning to normal patrols after Montana allowed some businesses to reopen Monday.
Since the first case was announced in the state, he said, the police department had suspended its animal control services, stopped in-person briefings and took reports for minor incidents over the phone.
“We have started to move back into those things that we had normally done on a lot of cases,” Munter said.
Police will continue to practice social distancing and take precautions when they can. Munter said to expect to see officers wearing facemasks when out on calls.
“We have to have enough staff to respond to emergencies, and we can’t all be getting sick,” he said.
Gallatin County Justice Court will start holding open court on Monday for citations with mandatory appearances or for people who would like to see a judge about a ticket.
Because of a backlog from being closed, the court is requiring people to schedule an appointment online. It’s allowing up to 10 people to register per hour for appointments from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.