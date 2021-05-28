The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County saw a slight increase this week going into the holiday weekend.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases was at 7.2 cases per 100,000 residents as of Thursday, a 16% increase from the week before.
The rolling average for the week prior was the lowest it had been in months at 6.1 per 100,000.
Despite the increase in cases, the seven-day rolling average for rate of positive tests for all COVID tests administered marginally decreased from the week before. As of Tuesday, the rate was at 5.3%, a 10% decrease from the previous week.
“I would regard this as being pretty consistent of what we were seeing last week,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a press conference Friday. “Our case numbers are below 10 cases per day per 100,000. That’s where we want them.”
There have been 44 cases of COVID-19 variants reported in Gallatin County as of May 26, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
No new cases were reported to be associated with Montana State University, according to the weekly surveillance report, leaving just two active cases that had been reported the previous week.
A handful of schools in the county have one case each.
Despite the low case numbers, Kelley said the county hasn’t beat COVID-19.
“We’re not through this,” he said. “It’s important especially that people continue to get vaccines.”
As of May 21, 58% of the county’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
Vaccination rates are higher in older age groups with room for improvement among people aged 12 to 29.
As of May 21, 87% of people aged 70 and older were fully vaccinated, while only 47% of the 18 to 29 age group were fully inoculated and 26% of people ages 12 to 17 had been fully vaccinated.
“We’ll have kids going back to school and MSU students returning and able to get those populations access to vaccines will be really important heading into the fall and influenza season,” Kelley said.
The county’s efforts are pivoting to administering vaccines at mobile clinics across the county rather than holding clinics at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The last scheduled clinic at the fairground is set for June 8 for people receiving a second dose.
“We’re trying to make it so convenient that it’s hard for people to use convenience as a reason not to get vaccinated,” Kelley said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com