The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced the county's first death from the coronavirus on Monday.
A man over 60 years old died from complications related to COVID-19, the county said in a news release. He had been hospitalized.
“We send our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, in the release. “We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community."
The death brings the statewide total to 15.
In Gallatin County, there were three active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday at noon. The county has had 146 cases and has conducted 2,051 COVID-19 tests.
Statewide, there were 449 COVID-19 cases with 352 recoveries.
The death comes as Montana begins lifting restrictions on everyday life. Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order expired Saturday, churches began offering in-person services on Sunday and some businesses started opening their doors on Monday.
