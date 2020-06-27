Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gallatin County on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 249, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department's website.
There were 34 active cases and one hospitalization in the county Saturday.
Of the 249 people confirmed to have been infected with the virus in Gallatin County, 215 have recovered and one has died.
Five of the people recently infected in Gallatin County are Montana State University students, health officer Matt Kelley said Friday. At least one Montana State football player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, MTN Sports first reported Friday.
Tracy Ellig, an MSU spokesperson, said Friday the university won’t release the health information of students, faculty or staff.
Four of Saturday’s confirmed cases in Gallatin County are in individuals between 20 and 29 years of age, according to the state coronavirus task force. Two are in individuals between 30 and 39 years of age. One is in an individual between 70 and 79 years of age, and another is in an individual between 10 and 19 years of age.
Montana added at least 23 new cases statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 226. Of the 852 total confirmed cases of the virus statewide, 604 people have recovered and 22 have died.
On Saturday, new cases were also confirmed in Yellowstone, Missoula, Carbon, Cascade, Flathead, Glacier, Granite, Lewis and Clark and Park counties, according to state data. Gallatin County reported the highest number of new cases Saturday, followed by Yellowstone County and Missoula County.
Yellowstone County added five new cases and Missoula County added three new cases Saturday. Park County added one case.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.