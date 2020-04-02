Two novel coronavirus patients in Gallatin County have been hospitalized and the area is now up to 93 known cases of the illness, according to public health officials.
Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said two people in the county were hospitalized Wednesday night because of COVID-19. Kelley didn’t give specific information about the patients’ ages or conditions.
Gallatin County has been home to roughly 40% of the known novel coronavirus cases in Montana for more than a week as health officials update the state’s count of infections each day.
Out of the 241 people in Montana who tested positive for the disease by Thursday evening, 24 had been hospitalized and five died.
Kelley said the lag between Gallatin County’s climbing caseload and the first county-reported hospitalizations could in part come down to how the virus develops.
“What we are seeing from the literature and nationally is that seven-or-eight-day mark after the onset of symptoms tends to be fairly important in the course of the disease,” Kelley said. “That tends to be a time when people get better. That also tends to be the time when some people get worse.”
Gallatin County is still early in the spread of this disease. More than half of the county’s cases were diagnosed in the last week, meaning many people are still only partway through their illness.
“Based on when we started getting cases, we were having internal conversations last week that we should be ready for hospitalizations,” Kelley said.
He said that doesn’t mean everybody who gets this virus will end up in a hospital bed.
As the state’s data shows, so far most people in Montana have begun to recover from home. In a press conference earlier this week, Gov. Steve Bullock said 32 people have recovered from the illness so far.
Kelley said it's also possible several people in Gallatin County were hospitalized and recovered from COVID-19 before the state began publishing a daily count of cases.
Researchers on a global scale are rushing to understand this virus, which means its rate of serious illness or even death is still murky. Some people never show a trace of the disease or they have minor symptoms.
Dr. Mark Winton, an infectious disease specialist with Bozeman Health, said there are a lot of factors that play into whether people recover from COVID-19 at home or end up in a hospital bed.
Winton said early research also shows there are several strains of COVID-19. He said it’s too early to know if the strain — or strains — of the disease in Gallatin County and Montana differ from the version of this disease elsewhere.
Researchers have said this virus can infect anyone. The national count of those infected, hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 spans ages. However, so far those known to be at a greater risk of serious complications with the disease are people who are 60 and older or those who already live with a health condition.
Winton said Gallatin County is a relatively young and healthy area. So far, the majority of its known cases — 58 — have been people younger than 50.
Winton said he expects to see “waves” of the virus in Montana since there seems to be an incubation period of two weeks. It’s been roughly a week since the governor issued an order for the state’s residents to stay home, which Winton said means its effect is still unclear.
“We’re still early, you're going to see that nobody is going to be left out in the state, every county is going to have cases and every county is going to have more cases than just one,” Winton said.
He said some people will continue to carry the illness without knowing it and infect others, leading to higher hospitalization rates. Winton said what that rate looks and whether a surge in hospitalizations ripples through Montana will in-part depend on how people act now.
“The virus does not move, people move. It doesn’t jump from person to person unless you have contact,” Winton said. “So that staying at home message is really important.”
People with questions about COVID-19 can visit www.healthygallatin.org or call the Gallatin City-County Health Department at (406) 548-0123.
