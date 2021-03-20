Gallatin County residents stymied by a shortage of available appointments in the area have taken to traveling across the state and taking other extraordinary measures to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Tens of thousands of people in Gallatin County are eligible to get a vaccine but there are just a few thousand available appointments each week through the county and other local health care providers.
The high demand outpacing a lagging supply is causing fear and anxiety in residents trying to get an appointment, with some concerned about what may happen if they are unable to get an appointment before the eligibility is opened on April 1 to every person over 16.
Elinor Pucini, 69, said she’s pictured herself crawling over other people when trying to navigate the online sign-ups.
“It’s really stressful to try to sign up for these things ... you’re under a time frame to try to make it work, then it’s not working, then it gets locked up, then you’re trying and trying,” Pucini said. “It’s not a very humane system.”
Pucini’s husband was able to get an appointment after making a few calls, and she finally got scheduled one during one of the county’s online sign-ups.
Nan Brandenbergerpayne, 65, said she and her husband each sit with multiple devices when sign-ups open, hoping one of them is able to get through.
They were finally able to get an appointment scheduled with the help of a friend’s son-in-law, whose computer was able to get through the online sign-up when theirs crashed.
“We were laughing at ourselves because it’s sort of like ... when you’re taking a high stakes exam in college and an hour is up before you know it and you have that racing heart kind of feeling,” Brandenbergerpayne said.
The couple has been talking with others in their 60s who are eligible for the vaccine, sharing tips about how they were able to get an appointment and texting during the stressful online sign-ups.
Others are helping their friends get appointments, sometimes outside of the county.
Gail Cary, 68, was able to get her shot through the Red Cross, which she volunteers with. But she’s helped friends sign up for appointments in Billings at pharmacies, some of which are getting allocations through the federal government.
“I can get you an appointment in Billings if you’re over 60,” Cary said. “You couldn’t get one here in Bozeman to save your life.”
Cary will continue to help other friends get appointments: People her age are eager to get back to their normal lives, she said.
But Pucini, Brandenbergerpayne and others reported feeling frustrated seeing available appointments in other parts of the state when those in Gallatin County fill fast.
Some have tried to sign up for doses at Billings through Yellowstone County’s clinics, only to have their appointments cancelled.
Barbara Schneeman, the vice president for communications and public affairs for RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County, said they check the list of people who have registered for an appointment and cancel those not from the county.
They also check IDs at the door, Schneeman said.
Some have raised questions about why appointments are hard to come by in Gallatin County while others areas have more spots open.
Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County Emergency Management chief, said the state has given them a consistent allocation that they hope will continue to increase.
The allocations to separate counties may have been impacted by counties that had more people eligible in earlier phases, Lonergan said, and is averaging out over time.
Demand is outpacing supply in Gallatin County, Lonergan said, which may not be the case everywhere.
“There’s relatively high interest in our community to become vaccinated, compared to some of the other communities around the state that have vaccinated a larger portion of their community that wants to be vaccinated,” Lonergan said. “When we have vaccine available and we open up registrations, it’s gone right away.”
State officials use a formula that considers a county’s population and the number of residents eligible for the vaccine to determine how much COVID-19 vaccine to allocate.
Bekki Wehner, head of the Department of Health and Human services communicable disease control and emergency preparedness bureau, said state health officials are confident Gallatin County is getting a proportionate amount of vaccine compared to other counties.
Wehner said the state’s allocation is intended to make sure there’s enough vaccine in different jurisdictions. She noted that the state does not control allocations from the federal government to pharmacies.
Those allocations can change week to week, Wehner said.
“We don’t have a lot of great visibility into that but we do know that they move that vaccine around,” Wehner said.
Lonergan said they estimate about 70,000 people in Gallatin County are 60 years and older or with certain underlying health conditions, individuals who meet meet state’s 1B+ criteria for a COVID-19 vaccination. So far, the county has received a bit over 23,000 first doses of the vaccine.
All those doses, Lonergan said, have been injected in peoples’ arms or are scheduled to be administered soon.
The health system uses its patient database to find and contact people eligible for a vaccine, said Caryl Perdaems, the system director for primary care operations at Bozeman Health.
The hospital tries to get a randomized sample, Perdaems said, but staff are hearing from patients concerned about when they will get the call that it’s their turn.
With expanded eligibility coming on April 1, Perdaems said the challenge will be to prioritize the most high-risk patients while not excluding anybody.
“The concern that I see with opening up April 1, especially for Bozeman Health, is it becomes more of a survival of the fittest,” Perdaems said. “It’s just a capacity issue, I think, at this point going forward.”
