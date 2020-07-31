A Gallatin County resident in her 90s died of complications due to COVID-19 Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The woman is the third Gallatin County resident to die of the virus. She had been hospitalized, though it is unclear if she was in the hospital at the time of her death.
The health department declined to release any additional details.
“It’s heartbreaking to lose anyone and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Matt Kelley.
“We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that 60 Montana residents have died of COVID-19 and 71 Montanans are in the hospital for the virus as of Friday morning.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced 13 new confirmed cases Friday for a cumulative total of 855 cases. Of those, 786 people have recovered.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.