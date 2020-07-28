A Gallatin County resident in his 50s has died of COVID-19 and other health conditions, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The man is the second person in Gallatin County to die of the virus.
The man, who also had "a number of significant underlying health conditions," was found unresponsive in his home on July 7, according to a news release sent Tuesday. The state medical examiner informed the health department Monday that the death was due to COVID-19 and other health conditions.
"We send our deepest condolences to this man's family and friends," said Gallatin City-County Health Department Officer Matt Kelley. "The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors."
The department stated in the release that it will not release any further details.
This story will be updated.
