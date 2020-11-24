Two more Gallatin County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 18.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced the deaths, which occurred last week, on Tuesday morning.
The two were a man in his 70s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 90s who died in her home, according to a news release. Both had underlying health conditions that contributed to their deaths.
The health department also announced three deaths on Monday afternoon — a woman in her 70s who died in a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility. All three had other significant health issues.
Fourteen of the COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County have occurred since mid-October.
As deaths increase, health officer Matt Kelley is asking people to continue to follow the existing public health rules and guidance.
“We will get through this pandemic, and we will do it by sticking together and taking care of one another,” he said in the news release.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths has been growing. As of Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported Montana had had 630 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Two weeks ago, when Montana had recorded about 480 deaths, state medical officer Greg Holzman said COVID-19 was the state’s fourth leading cause of death.
As of Tuesday, the state reported having 16,188 active cases with 467 active hospitalizations. A total of 40,686 Montanans had recovered from the disease.
Gallatin County has contributed significantly to the statewide increase in cases.
As of Tuesday, Gallatin County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was 134. There were 760 active cases with 34 active hospitalizations. A total of 6,210 residents had recovered from the disease.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department and its call center, which receives hundreds of calls per day, will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Those with questions during that time should check the department’s website, www.healthygallatin.org.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.