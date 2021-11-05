Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Shadows pass over a discarded mask in downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A masked pedestrian walks through downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A masked pedestrian walks through downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A pedestrian passes by a sign that is posted outside of the Ellen Theatre, asking people to please wear masks, in downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A masked valet hold the car door open for a customer outside of the Armory in downtown Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.The four new deaths bring the county total to 88. Twenty-four of those deaths occurred since August.A woman in her 80s died in a hospital this week and a woman in her 60s died in a hospital last week, according to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. A man in his 50s died mid-October and a woman in her 50s died the week of Sept 17. The health department identified her death during data reconciliation. Both died at local hospitals, the department announced Tuesday.In Gallatin County, COVID-19 cases rates have remained relatively steady, but are still high. As of Friday, the county had 396 active cases.For the past two weeks, average weekly number of cases have declined. The 7-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people decreased 20% to 50 cases, according to a weekly report from the health department.“We’re continuing to watch this trend,” said Lori Christenson, the public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department on Friday. “We’re hopeful again that it’ll stay flat or plateau, but we don’t know yet.”The county is still seeing high community transmission at a rate about four times what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as “high transmission” with about 413 cumulative cases per 100,000 residents this week.Since July, in alignment with CDC recommendations, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in an effort to curb the rise in infections.Since late summer, the county has been seeing increasingly high case counts and hospitalizations. For example, during the last three months the county has added more cases than during the previous five months combined.From September to November, the county added a little more than 4,429 cases. It added 3,600 between February and August.The county’s percent positive rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all people tested — is still high.As of Tuesday, the percent positivity rate was at 11.9%. The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done. Health officials also use the rate to monitor the levels of community transmission in the county.Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead, said on Friday there were 20 COVID-19 patients at Deaconess Hospital.The critical care was at 90% capacity. The medical unit was at 97% and surgical unit at 118% capacity.“We’ve seen that maintained and be pretty consistent over the past few months,” Kujawa said. Ten of the 18 patients in the critical care unit were COVID-19 patients as of Friday, she said.Overall, Montana had 8,703 active cases as of Friday. To date, 2,415 Montanans have died of complications related to COVID-19. Friday there were 343 hospitalized statewide.Montana continues to be a hotspot in the country for cases per capita with one of the lower vaccination rates.Montana ranked in the top five in the U.S. for a weekly average of new cases per 100,000 people, with 439.About 59% of Montanans were fully vaccinated, according to state data. That’s just above the national vaccination rate of 58%.Gallatin County ranked fourth in the state for vaccination rates, with about 63% of people aged 12 and older fully vaccinated.Children aged 12 to 17 still have the lowest vaccination rate with 43% fully immunized, followed by young adults at 52%.Children aged 5 to 11 became eligible for a vaccine on Wednesday and Bozeman Health, in partnership with the health department, began doling out vaccines Thursday.Kujawa said 301 children were vaccinated at Deaconess Hospital on Thursday.The estimated 9,100 children in that age group weren’t accounted in the health department’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report, which includes vaccination rates broken down by age ranges. Those numbers will be included in the coming weeks, Christenson said.Pediatric vaccines are available at the immunization clinic in Deaconess Hospital and at any primary care physician office including Billings Clinic Bozeman and most pharmacies.Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have been available for several weeks. Kujawa said Bozeman Health had administered 6,856 booster doses in Gallatin County during that time.“We’re proud of those doses and are grateful for our community for showing up to get vaccinated,” she said.More information on upcoming vaccination clinics or to schedule an appointment be found online at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines or by calling the local COVID-19 hotline at 548-0123.Another resource to find vaccination providers and schedule appointments can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-232-0233. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booster Shot Vaccination Medicine Immunology Hospital Kallie Kujawa Gallatin County Critical Care Health Health Department Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Gallatin volleyball sweeps Great Falls to stay alive in Eastern AA Divisional 2 hrs ago Belgrade volleyball sees season end at divisionals 2 hrs ago Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow 2 hrs ago Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment 2 hrs ago