The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported Thursday that a resident died of COVID-19 complications last week.
The resident was a woman in her 80s who died while at the hospital, according to a news release.
The woman's death mark's the county's seventh death since the coronavirus pandemic began in March and the third this month. As of Thursday, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 337 Montanans have died of the disease statewide.
“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, the health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. “Now more than ever, we need citizens to take this virus seriously and follow the well-known recommendations. We can’t curb COVID-19 without the help of our community.”
The number of coronavirus cases in Gallatin County and Montana have been increasing for weeks.
The county reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 87.6. There were also 525 active cases with 15 hospitalizations. A total of 2,665 residents had recovered from the disease.
The state announced 891 new cases on Thursday for a total of 10,474 active cases with 373 hospitalizations. The state also recored 20,042 recoveries from the disease.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.