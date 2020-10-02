There were 68 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Gallatin County reported Friday, marking a record jump in the number of daily case counts.
Previously, the highest one-day increase was 45 new cases, reported on July 23. According to a news release, there are 198 active cases and eight hospitalizations. Four people have died from COVID-19 complications in Gallatin County, and there have been 1,577 total cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases has steadily risen in Gallatin County in recent weeks, with an increase of 54% in the 7-day rolling average of the number of daily cases per 100,000 residents from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly surveillance report.
According to the report, there were 43 new cases associated with Montana State University reported this week, for a total of 157 associated cumulative cases since Aug. 1.
The seven-day rolling average of percent positive tests was 8.9% on Sept. 30, which is an increase from the positive test rate of 7% reported on Sept. 23. According to the weekly report, The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate below 5% before reopening businesses.
The state of Montana reported 360 new cases statewide on Friday.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley will hold a press conference on the local COVID-19 situation this afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.