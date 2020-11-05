The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported Thursday another resident died of COVID-19 complications.
The woman was in her 90s and lived in a long-term care facility. She died last week at a hospital. This is the 10th death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19.
It's also the sixth death reported in the county in the past three weeks. Five of them have been tied to long-term care facilities.
“The staff of the Health Department sends our sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in a news release. “Our actions impact not only our loved ones, but our entire community and especially our most vulnerable neighbors. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — we need everyone’s help in slowing down transmission of this virus in Gallatin County. It’s vitally important to avoid crowds and keep your social distance whenever possible.”
In recent weeks, the county and state has continued to see record highs as the virus continues spreading.
There were 407 deaths statewide reported by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as of Thursday. The state also reported 1,013 new cases Thursday, which is the second highest new daily total since the pandemic began.
There were 732 active cases and 19 people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday morning. On Wednesday, 130 new cases were reported.
Monday set a new daily case record in Gallatin County with 226 reported. The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases is 129.6.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.