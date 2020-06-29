The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced 12 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday afternoon. There were 43 active cases with one hospitalization.
The announcement came the same day Montana hit a new record single-day increase with 56 new cases.
Gallatin County has the largest number of active cases of any county in Montana. It also has the highest total number of cases at 266.
The new cases are connected to existing cases, a result of community spread of the virus and tied to travel, according to a county health department news release.
The number of cases reported by the state and the county have been different in recent days. The health department release said local case numbers include tourists and out-of-state residents who are in Gallatin County, while the state numbers don't include these people. The state also updates its numbers at 10 a.m., while the county releases the day's new cases at noon.
This story will be updated.
