Gallatin County announced 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
The increase in local cases came the same day Montana hit a record single-day increase with 56 new cases. Gallatin County continues to have the highest total number of cases of any county.
The county now has 43 active cases with one hospitalization.
The new cases are spread throughout the county, according to a Gallatin City-County Health Department news release. They are either connected to existing cases, a result of community spread or tied to travel.
The previous single-day high for the state was 35. Montana initially reported 37 cases last Thursday but revised the number down to 35 after it was discovered that one of the cases was out-of-state and one was removed after test results came back negative. Montana had hit 35 cases only once before on March 26.
As of Monday, Montana had 288 active cases with 13 hospitalizations, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. The state has had 609 recoveries and 22 deaths for a total of 919 cases.
DPHHS has been reporting different case numbers than the Gallatin City-County Health Department. As of Monday, the state said Gallatin County had 55 active cases, while the county reported 43. The county reported a total of 266 cases, while the state reported that the county had 253 total cases.
Unlike the state data, the county data includes tourists and out-of-state residents who are recovering locally, according to the health department news release. The county and state also receive test results at different times and update their online databases at different times of the day.
DPHHS didn't respond to a request for comment on the differences in state and local data by deadline.
Even with the discrepancies, it is clear the number of COVID-19 cases is rising.
State and local health officials have said the growth in cases is due to an increase in the prevalence of the virus, as well as an increase in the number of tests being conducted and more robust contact tracing efforts.
Even as the number of cases rises, state and Gallatin County officials have decided not to revise their reopening plans. Last week, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health decided not to follow a request from several residents to require people to wear masks.
Other counties have implemented new restrictions in response to the growing number of cases.
On Friday, Big Horn County began requiring residents to wear face masks when outside their homes. On Thursday, the Blackfeet Tribe decided to keep the east entrances of Glacier National Park closed in response to a rise in cases.
In the news release on Monday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reminded people to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and regularly wash their hands.
“Individual choices, although they’re not often the easy ones, make a big impact on community wellbeing,” the release said.
