The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Gallatin County rose again Thursday morning, bringing the county's total to 85.
Statewide, Montana has 227 cases, according to results released Thursday morning.
More than 5,300 people across Montana have been tested for COVID-19. Five people have died from the virus and 20 have been hospitalized.
Gallatin County is still far outpacing the rest of the state. Yellowstone County is next, with 34 cases.
Madison County has recorded six cases as of Thursday morning. Park County has five.
