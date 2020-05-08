The Gallatin County health officer said Friday the two West Yellowstone residents who contracted coronavirus had a “manageable” level of exposure to others and were the first cases for the town.
Matt Kelley, health officer, said the county will continue to do tests when necessary, but, so far, it seemed like the two people — who were from the same family — laid low after becoming symptomatic.
“We think we avoided massive exposure there,” he said.
Kelley said the residents of West Yellowstone are experiencing what other cities have gone through during the pandemic. He said the health department is working with health care providers and the police chief there to coordinate a response.
“It’s not time to panic; it’s not time to make major decisions based on these two cases,” Kelley said.
Kelley spoke briefly about the county’s first new COVID-19 cases in two weeks at a video conference Friday. City leaders from Bozeman, Belgrade, Three Forks, West Yellowstone and Big Sky gave updates on reopening amid the pandemic. School officials from Belgrade, Bozeman and Montana State University were also on the call.
Bob Connors, Bozeman Superintendent, and Godfrey Saunders, Belgrade superintendent, each said high schools in both cities would hold graduation ceremonies.
Connors and Saunders said they were drawing plans for fall classes to continue keeping kids, faculty and staff at the schools safe. Saunders said not having one platform to deliver online instruction has been an issue for the district.
Kevin Germain, with the Big Sky Resort Tax District, and Shane Grube, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District chief, both said they were working with health officials to reopen safely for peak tourist season.
Germain said collaboration with businesses, residents and health officials has been key to maintaining a virus outbreak there. That coordination would continue to open the resort area for out-of-state tourists when it’s safe to do so, he said.
“We want to make sure that when we reopen it’s safe for our community and for our Gallatin County residents,” Germain said.
Chief Grube said West Yellowstone is working to get additional testing for residents, summer workers and tourists coming through the area. He said the city is “working on the funding piece to make all this happen.”
“That way the tourists coming to our community know that we have done everything in our power to keep them safe and our community safe,” Grube said.
Eric Semerad, county clerk and recorder, said counting 22,000 ballots turned in earlier this week was not easy while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
For the June primaries, he said, there will be ballot drop-off stations in front of the county courthouse and at polling places. Semerad is asking people not to come to the office and said people should use tape instead of licking their envelope when returning it to be counted.
“Just a little bit of extra security for the workers here. We just ask for your patience and compliance with keeping us safe,” he said.
Mark Williams, chief medical officer for Bozeman Health, said the hospital is starting to reopen services it stopped during the height of the pandemic. That includes work in its ambulatory clinics as well as in its operating and procedure rooms.
Williams said the hospital has a 30-day supply of protective gear for employees, maintained bed capacity in case of COVID-19-related patients and its testing capabilities have increased.
“Bozeman Health remains prepared to deal with COVID-related surges into the end of the year and beyond,” he said.
