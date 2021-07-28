top story Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A sign asks people to wear a mask unless fully vaccinated at Bangtail Bikes on Friday, June 18, 2021, in downtown Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Centers for Disease Control changed its mask recommendations this week and local officials are working through what that should mean at the local level.The CDC announced a change in its mask guidelines Tuesday, recommending that vaccinated people in counties with a high or substantial transmission rate of COVID-19 should wear masks indoors. The change comes in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide due in part to the highly transmissible delta variant.There have been more than 80,000 new cases reported nationwide, 259 of which come from Montana. Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Officer, said in a press release that the Gallatin City-County Health department is reviewing the updated recommendation from the CDC but continues to recommend that people who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places.Lori Ross, administrative assistant for the superintendent’s office of Bozeman Public Schools, said that the district is working through the new guidelines, and would have an update by Friday.Elsie Arntzen, superintendent for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, released a memo in May encouraging schools to make mask wearing optional in the fall.“Parents are the primary decision makers for their children’s health matters. This should extend to the optional wearing of masks in schools,” Arntzen said in an email statement.The CDC labels transmission rates from low to high, designations that are based on a seven-day average of news cases per 100,000 people. Nearly 50% of all counties in the U.S. have a high transmission rate. Many of these counties are located in the south, where vaccination rates remain below the nationwide average.While Gallatin County is listed as having a moderate transmission rate, Madison, Park, Broadwater and Jefferson all have substantial increases, according to CDC data. Roughly 46% of Gallatin County has been fully-vaccinated. More than 50% of county residents have had at least one dose. New cases remained relatively low in the county for the bulk of June, but double-digit increases have occurred toward the end of July. Tuesday’s report from the Gallatin City-County dashboard showed 13 new COVID-19 cases. The day before had 24.Yellowstone National Park moved in line with the CDC’s recommendation. Unvaccinated visitors must wear masks at all times indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. People who are vaccinated and unvaccinated are required to wear masks in all forms of enclosed public transportation at the park.A pair of bills from this year’s Legislative session made it more difficult for local health officials to enact any kind of mask mandates or requirements.House Bill 121, sponsored by Rep. David Beady, R-Hamilton, made it so local health boards could no longer adopt local health rules, like mask mandates, and instead propose them to elected officials, like a city or county commission.Christenson said in an email statement that the legislation put the decision into the hands of local governing bodies.“Because of the new legislation, the County and City Commissions are the governing bodies, and must approve, at future meetings, any local COVID-19 regulation that may be enforced by the Health Board or the Health Officer,” Christenson said in the statement.House Bill 257, sponsored by Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, took away the ability for local governments to enforce mask mandates, capacity limits or closures in local businesses. Businesses can still require customers to wear masks, but there is no authority for local governments to enforce mandates in Montana.County commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that if the Gallatin City-County Health Board made a proposal on masks, it would be sent to them for approval. But with the ability to enforce any type of mandate removed by HB 257, any decision would merely amount to a recommendation. 