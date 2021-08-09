Gallatin County offers back-to-school vaccine clinics By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A University of Montana pharmacy student fills doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 2 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Immunization clinics, including for the COVID-19 vaccine, will be available for children ahead of fall’s return to school.The clinics, hosted by the Gallatin City-County Health Department, will take place throughout August over four days.The immunizations are for children entering kindergarten through 12th grade, with children 12 years and older also eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents and guardians can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics, the health department said in a news release Monday. The clinic are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 — all at the Gallatin City-County Health Department at 215 W. Mendenhall St.Vaccines required by the state for school attendance include diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (Tdap), polio, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and varicella, or chickenpox.Parents and guardians should bring the child’s vaccination records, an insurance card, a completed consent form and, if they’re choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a completed COVID-19 consent form. The forms are available in both English and Spanish on the health department’s website.While the COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge, the health department said it will charge a $21 administration fee per shot for the other immunizations. A sliding fee scale will be available for people who need financial assistance. For individuals with no insurance or with insurance that doesn’t cover vaccines, they can qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program, which covers the cost of the vaccine.People 2 years old and older will also be asked to wear a mask inside the health department building.“Staying up to date on all recommended childhood immunizations is a vital part of a child’s overall wellness, growth and development,” the health department said in its release. “The COVID-19 vaccine is one important part of keeping children healthy.”The health department continues to urge all people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine — anyone aged 12 years and older — to get one as infections and hospitalizations in Gallatin County are on the rise. As of Friday, 14 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.In late-July, the American Academy of Pediatricians started recommending that students over 2 and all staff wear a mask in schools, regardless of vaccination status. Proper prevention measures like universal masking and the availability of vaccines for those 12 and older make in-person learning possible for the fall, the AAP said. It also advises all eligible individuals get vaccinated.About 15% of all reported COVID-19 cases in Montana have been from children, slightly above the national rate of 14.3%, according to a recent report from AAP.Roughly 65% of eligible residents in Gallatin County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, well above the statewide vaccination rate of 48%. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Covid Covid-19 Vaccine Measles;mumps;rubella;mmr;color Chickenpox Covid-19 Vaccine Gallatin City-county Health Department American Academy Of Pediatricians Immunization Medicine Immunology Hospital Clinic Vaccination Health Department Polio Guardian Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Police, organizations help with homelessness outreach in Bozeman 2 hrs ago Gallatin Valley sets team wins record at regional 3 hrs ago Gallatin County offers back-to-school vaccine clinics 3 hrs ago Fire in Crazy Mountains grows to more than 19,000 acres 3 hrs ago