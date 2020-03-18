Two more people in Gallatin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office Wednesday morning.
Both patients are men in their 20s. State and local county health officials are immediately following up to learn more details about the patients’ travel history and to communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with them, according to the release.
Both men will be isolated or quarantined. Those who came into close contact with the patients will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The tests, conducted by the state's public health laboratory, were confirmed Wednesday morning.
State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send positive samples to CDC for confirmation. That means from now on, samples that test positive in Montana won’t go through additional testing.
The new patients bring Gallatin County's total known cases of the virus up to three. One of the new cases was announced Tuesday by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
Gallatin County was among the first in Montana to record a novel coronavirus case last week with a person who tested positive in their 40s.
A total of 10 patients in Montana had tested positive at the state lab as of Wednesday morning. A part-time Montana resident tested positive in Maryland, bringing Montana's overall total cases to 11.
