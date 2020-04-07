Gallatin County commissioners approved guidelines Tuesday to limit the number of people attending their meetings to comply with Gov. Steve Bullock’s orders prohibiting most public gatherings.
The commission is providing temporary access to its Tuesday morning meetings via Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that allows people to watch and comment on the proceedings.
The public can still attend the meetings in-person, but a maximum of 10 people — including county employees — will be allowed in the room at a time. If more than 10 people show up to attend in-person, some will be directed to an overflow area, where they can participate in the meeting remotely. Everyone present in the main meeting room or in the overflow area is required to maintain a 6-foot social distance.
The public can continue to provide written comments to the commission via hard copy or through the county website.
The new meeting format will last until the commissioners lift the countywide state of emergency, which they declared on March 18.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bullock has directed local governments to modify the way they do business while also finding ways for the public to continue to participate in their work.
Attorney General Tim Fox also issued a letter — in part, at the request of Bozeman city attorney Greg Sullivan — outlining how local governments should run public meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said local governments should limit public meetings to items requiring immediate attention and could hold meetings remotely as long as they continue to provide public notice and access to the meetings.
Over the last few weeks, the county commissioners have largely confined their meetings to routine activities such as accepting project bids and approving minor revisions to policies and regulations. Commissioners Joe Skinner and Scott MacFarlane have attended meetings via Zoom, while commission chair Don Seifert has attended in-person, signing documents as the commission approves them.
The decision on Tuesday follows the closure to the public of many county and some state offices. Most transactions must now occur via phone, email or fax.
The elections department has a dropbox outside its office for voter registration forms. The planning department has closed and announced it won’t be processing documents such as land-use permits and subdivision applications as quickly. The state is also allowing drivers to renew their licenses online and by mail and has extended the deadline to complete title and registration paperwork.
The city of Bozeman has restricted in-person access to its Monday evening meetings. Information about remote access to the meetings is included on all Bozeman commission agendas, which can be found on the city’s website. The city closed all its buildings to the public as of March 24.
