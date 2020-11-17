Gallatin County Justice Court judges have canceled open court hearings until Nov. 30 because of a surge of coronavirus cases in the state and county.
Open court handles misdemeanor citations issued by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Montana Department of Transportation and the Gallatin Airport Authority.
In a Monday memo to law enforcement and attorneys in Gallatin County, judges Rick West and Bryan Adams said the closure of open court was meant to minimize exposure to the public and staff at the court.
The court is tentatively planning to resume open court on Dec. 2. The memo asked that law enforcement not assign appearances for people who receive citations during that time.
All mandatory initial appearances will be continued and clerks will reschedule other hearings.
The justice court is reviewing its procedures for future hearing and will announce any changes.
The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court announced earlier this month that it had stopped helping people in person because of a COVID-19 exposure.
The office has been accepting filings that are dropped in a box outside the office in the Law and Justice Center or emailed to GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov. Those looking for marriage licenses or who have an emergency should call 406-582-2171 or 406-582-5169.
The two county operations are the only two that have recently decided to close or limit in-person transactions because of coronavirus, said Whitney Bermes, county spokeswoman. Other offices have adjusted hours and the number of people allowed inside an office meant to limit the spread of the virus.
Last month, the Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office closed for two weeks after staff members there were exposed to COVID-19. The office’s information window in the downtown courthouse lobby is open to the public, but people are encouraged to call the office at 406-582-3033 instead.
The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Office is open after having to close its doors in October.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has stopped collecting samples for chronic wasting disease at its Bozeman location, 1400 S. 19th Ave., because of COVID-19.
In a news release on Monday, FWP said hunters can visit its website to find other sampling locations to collect CWD samples from their harvested deer, elk or moose. Hunters can also find resources there on how to collect and submit samples themselves.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.