A judge has denied the Gallatin City-County Board of Health’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Rocking R Bar and set a date for a hearing in the lawsuit between the two entities.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown denied the request on Friday. He set the hearing for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 in Gallatin County District Court.
The county board of health filed a lawsuit earlier this week against the Rocking R Bar because the bar was intentionally remaining open past 10 p.m. Both the county board of health and outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock’s most recent round of pandemic-related restrictions require bars to close at that time.
Previously, the mandated closing time was 12:30 a.m. Rocking R Bar owner Mike Hope told Bozeman Police Department Capt. Andy Knight that he was going to remain open until that time despite the newer order, according to court documents.
The temporary restraining order would have required the bar close at 10 p.m. and would have lasted for 10 days. Brown denied the request because the board’s complaint did not clearly show that the county will “suffer immediate and irrepressible injury” if the temporary restraining order was not issued.
County Attorney Marty Lambert said the temporary restraining order was denied because Brown did not feel as if the request for the order showed that clear need.
“That’s what the judge said was lacking, so that order, that’s all it says. It doesn’t say anything else in regard to the case,” Lambert said. “The health board and the health officer wanted this to take effect immediately ... because of the emergent nature of this.”
Brian Gallik, attorney for the Rocking R Bar, said Friday afternoon that he had not yet discussed the order with bar owner Mike Hope and did not want to comment until he had done so.
Hope was part of Gov. Bullock’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force, which advised the governor on how to spend the $1.25 billion allocated to Montana in the CARES Act.
The Rocking R Bar had also received over $71,000 in state COVID relief funds as of late October. Bullock has announced additional aid for businesses in financial tough spots because of COVID-19 related shutdowns, but has said that money will only be doled out to businesses that follow the mandates.
