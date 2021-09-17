Gallatin County hits vaccination milestone, but surge cripples hospital By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A University of Montana pharmacy student fills doses of the Moderna vaccine in April at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman. RACHEL LEATHE/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, 70% of eligible Gallatin County residents — everyone 12 years and older — have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.Gallatin City-County Public Health Officer Lori Christenson hailed the news, but urged more people to get a vaccine.“This is an incredibly important benchmark,” she said. The federal government called for the vaccination goal of 70% at the end of May, saying it was a low estimate for what would be necessary to achieve herd immunity. But not all demographics in Gallatin County are equally vaccinated for COVID-19. Overall, the county is about 59% fully vaccinated.Children and young adults have received the lowest proportion of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the health department. About 49% of children aged 12 to 17 have received a first dose and 60% of peopled aged 18 to 29 have received a dose.Vaccination rates ticking upward comes as good news as the county faces a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Christenson said.The rate of COVID-19 cases have now surpassed what they were in April, she said. From Aug. 13 to Sept. 17, COVID-19 cases increased roughly 305%.The seven-day average number of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Gallatin County increased to 62 cases as of Thursday, an 11% increase from the previous week, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report.The county’s percent positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all people tested — was at 14.6%, a 20% increase from the week before.That indicates that not enough people are getting tested for the virus and shows the county is seeing high transmission rates, Christenson said. “If you’re feeling sick, you should be tested,” she said.As of Friday, Gallatin County had 704 active COVID-19 cases — up from 438 last Friday — and 22 people were hospitalized. In total, 69 county residents have died.The state had 9,545 active cases and 361 hospitalizations. So far, 1,877 Montanans have died. About 51% of Montanans are fully vaccinated.Bozeman Health said Friday it had formally requested help from the Montana National Guard, requesting up to 10 members. The health system has prepared an overflow surge unit for COVID-19 patients to be ready by Wednesday.The health care system said it was facing an “imminent move” to implementing crisis standards of care — which rations care for some patients.As of Friday, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s critical care unit was at 90% capacity. At some points in the week the critical care unit had reached 100% capacity."Every employee is doing the best they can being exhausted and burnt out but still giving 100%," said Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health's COVID-19 incident command lead. "Patients and visitors yelling and screaming, or complaining on social (meida) is not appropriate or helpful and could further damage the workforce we most desperately need."There were 15 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, six of whom were in the critical care unit Friday."Our health care workers locally and across the state are begging you to take this seriously," Christenson said. "The situation is dire and will only get worse." Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 