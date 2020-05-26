The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will consider Thursday morning an emergency rule that would establish local guidance for phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan.
Bullock issued a directive on May 19 to allow phase two to begin June 1 statewide. Gatherings can increase from 10 people to 50, businesses can increase capacity from 50% to 75% and other businesses that have remained closed, like bowling alleys and concert halls, can open with social-distancing requirements in place.
All gyms, indoor group fitness classes, some pools and hot tubs will be able to operate. Some already reopened May 15, but the remainder can open on June 1 with limited capacity if they adhere to social distancing requirements.
The governor’s phase two directive left it up to local county governments to decide whether groups larger than 50 can gather in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19. The new emergency rule aims to provide a framework for Gallatin County to do that.
A draft of the rule, proposed by the Gallatin City-County Health Department, says that events that are inherently unstructured and social — like wedding receptions, live music concerts, festivals, and fairs — cannot be held with physical distancing guidelines in place and should therefore be limited to 50 people.
The Big Sky Country State Fair was canceled on Tuesday.
The draft of the rule says that an event with greater than 50 people in attendance should be held only if it allows for predictable and manageable social interactions through physical layout and seating arrangements that control people coming and going, such as at a school graduation or religious service.
The draft of the rule also includes a section on non-mandatory guidance for some businesses to consider requiring patrons and staff to wear face masks, especially for those providing essential services, like grocery stores and pharmacies, that may have a difficult time adhering to social distancing requirements.
Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, said in a news release the goal behind outlining non-mandatory mask policies in the emergency rule is help businesses and individuals make decisions based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease control and other public health experts.
“There are some places, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, that almost everyone has to visit. It’s important that people have the choice to patronize businesses that they feel are safe for their personal health circumstances,” Kelley said.
The governor’s plan and the proposed emergency rule advise that during phase two, vulnerable people should still stay home, telework should still be encouraged and long-term care facilities should still restrict visitors.
The draft of the emergency rule states that a person who fails to abide by it could be charged with a misdemeanor that carries a fine.
Metrics like the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, volume of tests available and whether businesses comply with regulations, among others, are being used by officials to determine if the reopening plan can progress, or if it needs to be scaled back.
Kelley and other officials have said that a spike in new cases would not be surprising as Montana moves forward with its reopening plan, but that hasn’t happened.
Gallatin County has not had a new case since May 9.
Kelley said he can’t say for sure why case numbers have continued to plateau, but that it’s likely a result of the county’s and state’s early actions in March that restricted people from interacting and traveling.
“There’s a lot of evidence to say that we succeeded in reducing the amount of virus circulating in Montana,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the health department is “cautiously optimistic” the trend will continue, but that it’s prepared if a spike in cases does come.
The board of health will meet Thursday at 7 a.m. in the Gallatin County Courthouse Community Room. The meeting will also be streamed online.
