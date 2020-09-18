Gallatin County reported new daily COVID-19 cases in the teens for the second consecutive day and it has seen seven new cases connected to Montana State University in the past week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly surveillance report.
The new daily counts combined with a cluster of cases under investigation at MSU were reasons for careful monitoring but not panic, said Matt Kelley, health official with the Gallatin City-County Health Department
“There are a few things we’re watching closely right now and may be causes of concern,” he said. “The last two days we had cases in the teens and that’s higher than we’ve seen for most days the last few weeks.”
While those cases have raised the antennae of public health officials, Kelley said it was too early to know if it was an upward trend in cases or “if this is a particularly interesting week we’re having.”
Kelley said the uptick in daily cases the last few days does coincide with the expected incubation time from Labor Day Weekend, which is “of concern because of the spike we saw after Fourth of July weekend.”
The rolling seven-day percentage of positive cases for the county was 3.5% this week, a slight increase from 3.3% last week. Kelley said the health department wants to see that stay below 5%.
“Overall, they’re pretty stable metrics, but there are some things happening in the community that we’re seeing that are giving us some concern,” Kelley said.
One of those areas is a cluster of cases identified with Montana State University.
Kelley said the seven new cases connected to MSU were identified later in the week and were “related in both time and physical proximity.” He said the health department could not reveal more detail because of privacy concerns.
“We’re dealing with a cluster over there and we’re working hard to contain it,” he said. “It’s not something we’re not expecting to see, but it is significant.”
Michael Becker, spokesman for MSU, said the university continues to emphasize social distancing, hand washing and the importance of testing if a student shows symptoms of the coronavirus.
“It is not unexpected that the number of cases will rise and fall over time,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
Kelley said there were tests pending from MSU, and he wouldn’t be surprised if there were more cases identified from the cluster investigation.
Becker said the university is urging students to be vigilant. When asked about the cluster of cases the health department is investigating, he said, “We’re cooperating fully with the county, as we always do.”
The county is also seeing cases in other congregate settings, including two assisted living facilities and a daycare.
“We’re seeing different organizations, different groups coming (with cases) and all of that combined with what we’re seeing in the wastewater gives us some pause and causes antennae to come up in terms of the next few weeks,” Kelley said.
The wastewater coronavirus detection system, used as an early detection tool, showed positive samples of the virus on Sept. 9, the most recent data available. Detecting the coronavirus in wastewater often comes just before or coincides with new confirmed cases.
He said next week’s surveillance report will give a clearer picture on whether or not cases are trending up, and will include more results from MSU’s cluster of cases.
“That’s why we’re looking at the seven-day average percent of positive cases,” he said. “That’ll help us. If we have highs and lows, it helps us even it out and see the trend. A week from now, we’ll see what the rolling average is compared to where it is now.”
Kelley said he will present the surveillance report and information on the congregate cases to Bozeman School District Superintendent Bob Connors. The school board is scheduled to vote on a possible transition to five days of in-person learning on Monday.
The state also set new daily highs in COVID-19 cases this week. On Thursday, the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking site reported a record 217 positive cases, only to be topped by 224 new cases on Friday, the most the state has reported in one day.
As of Friday, there are no reported cases connected with K-12 schools in Gallatin County, but Kelley said they do expect to have cases connected to the schools.
According to the health department’s weekly report, 48 cases have been associated with Montana State University since August 1. Seven were active cases on Friday. It was a 133% increase in active cases from the previous week’s three.
On Friday, Gallatin County reported 13 new cases of the virus, bringing the total cumulative cases to 1,220. There were 47 confirmed active cases and two hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in the county from COVID-19 complications.
Kelley emphasized the significance of continuing to wear face coverings, social distancing and avoiding crowds to keep the number of cases down in the county.
“That overall number of cases in the community really make it influential in our ability to keep kids in schools and keep seniors safe in assisted living and long-term care facilities,” he said. “It’s so important.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.