Gallatin County health officials prepare to offer vaccines for young children, booster shots By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 21, 2021 Heath officials are preparing to administer Pfizer vaccines to about 9,100 children younger than 12 years old in Gallatin County in anticipation of federal approval. The White House outlined a plan Wednesday to distribute 28 million shots to children across the U.S. as soon as the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give full approval to Pfizer.Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency approval to administer a lower dose of the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. None of the three major vaccine providers in the U.S. — Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer — are approved or seeking approval for children younger than 5. Children aged 12 to 17 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine since May. In Gallatin County, about 42% of children ages 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated. Overall, 62% of Gallatin County residents have been fully vaccinated.States and local officials were able to pre-order vaccine allotments and begin to plan out how vaccines should be administered to younger children.The Gallatin City-County Health Department pre-ordered 3,300 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. The 3,300 doses were the maximum allotted to the county through the state, said Lori Christenson, public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, during a virtual press conference Thursday.Once the vaccine rollout begins, Christenson said the county will be able to order more doses in line with county demand. The state is requiring vaccine providers order at least 300 doses at a time, she said.The health department is estimating that about 9,100 children fall into that age category in the county, Christenson said.While awaiting approval from the regulators, Christenson said plans are in the works to begin a smooth pediatric vaccine rollout.While no set locations or dates are planned yet, Christenson said a focal point on initial planning include places where children would normally get vaccinated like pediatric clinics, pharmacies or Bozeman Health facilities.“We’re exploring all options about how we can make that experience helpful for families and children and also really making sure we can those vaccines out as quickly as we can,” she said.Young children will still need to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but doses will be lower than for adults and will be administered with smaller needles. Pfizer said last month that younger children appeared to have fewer side effects, like fever or chills, from the vaccine compared to teens and young adults but still showed similar levels of antibodies against COVID-19.Young children are still at lower risk for becoming severely ill or hospitalized due to COVID-19 than adults.However, with cases rising and the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the U.S., the CDC has reported an increase in hospitalizations among children.Weekly hospitalization rates among children increased nearly five times from a week in June to a week in August, according to the CDC.Hospitalization rates were about 10 times higher in children who were unvaccinated than among those fully vaccinated between June and July, according to CDC data.From April to October, children aged 18 and younger accounted for about 2% of 3,451 hospitalizations in the state, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.The county health department is also waiting on guidance from the CDC on booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.The FDA approved booster shots for most adults for both vaccines earlier this week and approved mixing and matching vaccines.For example, a person who first got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine could get a Moderna or Pfizer shot as a booster.Christenson said the health department is working with Bozeman Health and other vaccine providers to “ensure an expeditious rollout of the boosters” as soon as the CDC issues guidance.Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine are now available at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Kallie Kujawa, the COVID-19 incident command lead with Bozeman Health, said the health care provider is expecting a similar rollout for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the Pfizer booster. Information on vaccination clinics, for the first doses or boosters, can be found online at healthygallatin.org or by calling 406-548-0123. 