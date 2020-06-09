Gallatin County health officials approved Tuesday a measure that allows bars, restaurants and casinos to stay open later, and open seating at countertops and poker tables, a move meant to keep up with the state’s reopening plan.
The Gallatin City-County Health Board voted 8-0 to open poker rooms and allow people to sit at bars while maintaining 6 feet from other patrons. Those businesses can stay open until 12:30 a.m.
Distilleries and breweries can seat people at countertops under the same rules but are required to follow existing laws on closing times.
On June 3, Gov. Steve Bullock quietly announced loosening the restrictions on bar seating and operating hours. His rule went into effect Friday.
The health board’s vote on Tuesday continues phase two restrictions for businesses including allowing them to operate at 75%, encouraging good hygiene and cautioning those vulnerable to the virus to continue limiting contact with others.
Businesses can either keep patrons 6 feet apart from each while seated at a bar or use plexiglass barriers approved by the health department meant to prevent the spread of the virus. Those barriers must be at least 3 feet high and offer enough protection to prevent employee exposure to “droplets” from anyone seated within 6 feet of a serving area.
Bar seating is prohibited when customers can't be 6 feet or more from ice machines, where food or beverages are prepared and where drinks are passed to servers. All patrons must have a place to sit and there is no mingling allowed at the bar or elsewhere.
If a group of six or fewer people request to be seated together at a bar, an employee can accommodate the group as long as they remain 6 feet from other people at the counter.
Bars may have an area where customers can place and receive orders away from other patrons, wells, taps and prep stations. Only one person could use the station at a time, and patrons of separate parties should maintain social distancing. People ordering from this area should grab their drink and return to their seats.
Bars should not reuse coasters and prohibit shake-a-day, unless employees can disinfect coasters, dice and cups between patrons. Bars should not refill glasses.
Poker rooms are required to follow the same guidelines for bar seating. Those establishments should work with the health department on guidelines and best practices.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.