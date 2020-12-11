While COVID-19 cases nationwide have surged out of control in recent weeks, the decline in cases in Gallatin County is promising, county health officer Matt Kelley said.
Still with a positive case rate well over 10%, which is generally the threshold that indicates community spread of the virus, Kelley said there is still reason for caution. Though the positivity rate dropped from well over 20% at points in November to 13% on Dec. 1, the seven-day rolling average of percent positive cases on Tuesday was 15.5%, according to the county health department’s weekly report.
“I think there’s reasons to be satisfied. I’m really glad that our positive rate is down under 20%. I’m really glad we’re not seeing 150 cases a day,” Kelley said during a Friday press conference. “But we’re still seeing a significant number of cases, and we need people to really continue to take this seriously.”
On Friday, 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallatin County for a total of 522 active cases.
The initial decline in the positive case rate may be partially attributed to larger numbers of asymptomatic people seeking testing in advance of Thanksgiving travel, Kelley said. The Thanksgiving holiday also brought a drop in testing and in cases.
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases on Dec. 10 was just under 64 per 100,000 residents, according to the report, down 21% from the prior week.
Kelley said part of the decline can be attributed to the end of Montana State University’s fall semester in late November. Through much of that month, there were well over 200 MSU-related cases reported each week. In the two weeks after Thanksgiving, that number dropped to roughly 40 a week, Kelley said.
The drop in cases may also be because of increased adherence to health guidelines, Kelley said. During a press conference with Gov. Steve Bullock Thursday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams pointed to the statewide positivity rate decline as proof of the effectiveness of efforts like wearing a mask and social distancing.
The decline in cases has eased the workload for contact tracing teams and helped testing turnaround times decrease, Kelley said, with the median wait time at two days.
Still, the department reported five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 this week, bringing the total in the county to 30. And hospitalizations have hovered between 16 and 24 each day, Kelley said, with a significant number of those people in critical care.
“I’m hopeful that we’ve seen a slight downtick in the number of people hospitalized. It feels that way anyway,” Kelley said. “But I don’t know that it’s anything we can hang our hat on or take a great deal of comfort in yet. We would like to see that sustained over time.”
Even with the progress in Gallatin County, Kelley noted the national situation is dire. According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data center, there were more than 224,000 new cases reported on Friday and over 2,700 deaths.
Kelley said Montana won’t be insulated from that.
“It probably doesn’t bode well for what the rest of December and January will look like nationally,” Kelley said. “I think we should all expect that will impact us in some form in Montana as well.”
