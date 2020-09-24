Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley told the health board on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is entering a new phase.
“The number of cases are increasing, the positivity rate is going up, the weather is changing and schools are reopening, creating a different atmosphere than we’ve had at other points in the pandemic,” he said.
The seven-day average of new cases climbed from six per day on Sept. 14 to 18 on Thursday.
The county added 34 new cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total since late July. Gallatin County now has 116 active cases and three hospitalizations.
Cases are also rising across Montana. The state hit a record on Thursday with 333 new cases for the day. Over the last 10 days, the number of new cases has exceeded 200 — a high for the state — on several days.
In Gallatin County, Kelley said there is no single reason for the increase in COVID-19 cases.
He attributed some of the recent cases to “substantial and rapid” growth in cases at Montana State University. Kelley declined to provide the number of cases tied to MSU, saying that information will be released on Friday as part of the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report.
Last Friday, the health department reported that 48 cases — seven of which were active — have been associated with MSU since Aug. 1.
Gallatin County also has ongoing outbreaks at two assisted-living facilities, which Kelley declined to identify. One of the facilities has eight active cases and has been the site of one of the county’s four COVID-19 deaths, Kelley said. The other has had about five cases.
Schools in the county are beginning to see cases as well. As of Wednesday, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported one student had tested positive for COVID-19 at Belgrade High School and one at Emily Dickinson Elementary School. No school staff members have tested positive.
Statewide, DPHHS has connected 488 cases to schools.
Kelley said he didn’t know of any cases linked to Vice President Mike Pence’s rally in Belgrade on Sept. 14, where hundreds of people gathered with few wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
The recent uptick in cases both in Gallatin County and in Montana began about 10 days after Labor Day. Kelley said the correlation between the holiday and the increase in cases is concerning especially because the last spike in cases was partially linked to July Fourth holiday celebrations.
Kelley said cases are likely to continue to increase in part because the health department has ongoing investigations into cases at several congregate settings, including schools and day cares.
Even with the recent jump in COVID-19 cases, Kelley said Gallatin County has adequate testing capacity and is receiving test results from the state within a few days. Once the county receives results, health department staff members can begin contact tracing work within a day.
Kelley also said the health department can meet the county’s testing needs. However, the share of tests coming back positive has risen above 5% in recent days, which could be a sign the county may no longer be doing enough testing.
“I’m not hearing that people aren’t getting tests, but this is something we’ll watch,” Kelley said.
Kelley is not planning to recommend that the Gallatin City-County Health Board enact new public health restrictions in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
Instead, he said the health department is urging people to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and visit the doctor or stay home when sick.
“We are emphasizing protocols that we know work,” he said.
