Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in a press call Thursday that he plans to recommend the local health board keep the countywide mask mandate even if Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte removes the statewide rule when he takes office next week.
The county’s mask mandate is set to expire on Jan. 20, but Kelley said he will likely ask the board to extend the rule for a number of reasons including possible spread of a new, more transmissible form of the virus, the return of Montana State University students and the increase in tourists for ski season.
“I hope the governor retains the current directive on face coverings, especially with that new more contagious virus circulating in the U.S.,” Kelley said. “That new strain combined with less mask wearing could be a dangerous mix for Montanans.”
Gianforte told Kaiser Health News in December that he would likely repeal the statewide mask mandate that Gov. Steve Bullock implemented in July but said he would wear a mask.
Bullock and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said the mask mandate has helped prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“That face covering rule is a pretty landmark way for us to reduce transmission,” Kelley said.
This week, Gianforte indicated he might relax some of Bullock’s restrictions when he takes office, citing the recent decline in new cases. He also said he would listen to recommendations from his COVID-19 task force before making any decisions.
Regardless of the changes Gianforte makes at the state level, Kelley said he would use epidemiological data to make recommendations to the Gallatin City-County Health Board on what, if any, changes should be made to local public health rules, such as existing restrictions on the capacity and hours of some businesses.
“Those restrictions on businesses are through … early February,” he said. “We take it very seriously not to keep those in place for one day longer than we need to.”
Even though state and local rules may differ, Kelley said he plans to partner with Gianforte to address the pandemic.
“We’re going to respect and work with the governor, and I’m sure he’ll respect and work with us,” he said.
Local boards of health across Montana have implemented their own emergency rules throughout the pandemic to reduce COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
For instance, Gallatin County closed numerous businesses in March before Bullock issued a similar order and closed long-term care facilities to visitors for a longer period of time than the state required.
Some conservative state lawmakers have said health boards have overstepped their authority and are now proposing bills for the upcoming session, which begins Monday, that would shift authority from health officers and health boards to county commissioners.
Gianforte could weigh in on those legislative conversations.
“I fully expect the new governor will recognize and respect the duty that local boards of health have under state law to prevent the spread of communicable disease and make decisions at the local level, including through emergency rule,” Kelley said.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.