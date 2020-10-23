Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley painted a grim picture Friday of the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.
On Friday, for the second day in a row, the county hit an all-time high for new cases — 110. The new cases bring the county’s active case total to 392.
The seven-day rolling average of cases reached 59.8 per 100,000 residents this week, a 41% increase over the prior week, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 report.
Montana State University added 99 new cases this week — the largest single-week total since the health department began reporting campus data on Aug. 1. As of Friday, MSU had 71 active COVID-19 cases with a total to date of 381 cases.
“What we’re seeing at MSU is not dissimilar from what we’re seeing in the community at large,” Kelley said.
Twelve Gallatin County K-12 schools had a total of 21 active cases as of Friday, according to the weekly report.
There is no single cause for the growth in cases, Kelley said. When the current surge began in mid-September, younger residents — ages 20-29 — drove the increase in cases, but since then, residents of all ages have tested positive for the disease.
The spike in cases has led to an increase in hospitalizations. For much of the pandemic, Gallatin County had two or fewer hospitalizations each day, but in recent weeks, that number has ticked into the teens on some days. There were 13 hospitalizations as of Friday.
“It is concerning that we’re seeing that number of hospitalizations,” Kelley said to the Gallatin City-County Health Board on Thursday. “It’s especially concerning as we head into a long cold winter where we’re likely to see people need the ICU for influenza (and) for other things. It’s not where we want to be right now.”
Bozeman Health continues to be able to treat all COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 cases. However, as hospitals across Montana admit more and more COVID-19 patients, the state’s health care system is being stressed.
“Right now, we’re doing OK here in Gallatin County, but what is happening in other parts of the state is concerning and it does affect us,” Kelley told the board.
As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased, contact tracing has become more difficult.
The health department continues to be able to notify those who have tested positive within 24 hours of receiving their test result. But the department can no longer alert all their close contacts to their possible exposure.
Instead, the department is focused on reaching close contacts who are elderly, have preexisting health conditions or work or live in congregate settings like dormitories and long-term care facilities.
“It’s important that the community knows that the case numbers at this level are outstripping our ability to keep up,” Kelley said in a press call on Friday. “It’s not just about hiring more contact tracers. We’re just seeing widespread transmission from all parts of the county and we need everyone’s help.”
The county’s positivity rate has continued to climb and is now 13.6%, a sign that more testing is needed and that the disease is widespread.
Kelley said he has spoken to some organizations, including the Bozeman School District and businesses in Big Sky, about expanding testing through surveillance programs. However, he said the health department doesn’t have the resources to increase testing and instead would need other organizations to take on the responsibility.
Since Gallatin County had its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March, test results have generally come back within two days. This week, the turnaround time approached three days, a sign of strain on the state’s testing system.
“We’re working really hard to protect our diagnostic testing system, so for people who have symptoms, people who are sick,” Kelley said to the health board.
The surge in Gallatin County, which had 2,686 total cases as of Friday, is part of a broader increase in COVID-19 cases in Montana and the region.
The state reported 863 new cases on Friday, with 351 hospitalizations. Thirty-six percent — or 9,610 — of the cases Montana has had since the beginning of the pandemic are now active. The state also reported 282 deaths as of Friday, four more than the previous day.
Given the spikes elsewhere, Kelley said the number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County is likely to continue to grow.
“I don’t think we should count on this being a temporary upsurge,” he said during the press call. “…We don’t know for sure, but we might be living with this for quite some time.”
In response to the spike, Gov. Steve Bullock is taking a stronger stance on enforcing existing state and local health rules. He has made $5 million available in federal coronavirus relief money to bolster public health resources and increase enforcement.
Kelley said Friday that he hasn’t ruled out asking the state for help enforcing existing health rules. So far, the health department and county attorney’s office have been able to handle the complaints they receive by providing educational resources and, in some cases, sending warning letters.
“I don’t want to take anything off the table, including additional enforcement if we need it,” he said.
