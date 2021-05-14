Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley announced Friday he is rescinding his face mask order amid plummeting COVID-19 case counts and a change in federal guidance on face masks.
But Kelley said during a press conference Friday that face masks are still important for people who are unvaccinated and in some settings, like hospitals.
“This does not mean the pandemic is over,” Kelley said. “The virus is still dangerous, especially for people who are not vaccinated.”
A hand-written sign hangs on the door at Zocalo in downtown Bozeman on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Kelley said the CDC’s announcement combined with a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in the county recently and wide availability of vaccine prompted the decision.
“This particular issue has been, as everybody knows, pretty contentious and pretty difficult,” Kelley said. “It feels good that we’ve gotten to this point and not only is it happening, but the CDC guidance is coming at a point in time where our local epidemiology is coming to a point where we would have been considering doing this anyhow.”
Kelley pointed to the low 7-day rolling average of daily cases, which was 13.6 per 100,000 residents as of Thursday — a 20% drop from the week before — and a declining test positivity rate, the 7-day rolling average of which was 6.8% on Tuesday.
Kelley stressed that some places, like health care facilities, schools and some businesses may still require people to wear face masks.
A woman adjusts her mask before entering a shop in downtown Bozeman on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“It’s going to be very difficult for some organizations to understand and determine who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated, and in those cases it may be reasonable and expected that they require everybody to wear a mask,” Kelley said. “That includes some businesses and so we really need people to respect that and understand that.”
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead, said face masks are required inside all Bozeman Health facilities.
Just over 42% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, Kelley said, which doesn’t count children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
A girl wears her mask around her chin as she waits for the light to change on Friday, May 14, 2021, in downtown Bozeman.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“There are still a significant number of people out in our community who are not vaccinated. This virus continues to circulate, and we continue to lose hundreds of people a day in the United States to this virus,” Kelley said. “I think the steps that the CDC took yesterday were important. It’s an important move toward … finding a path toward a more normal summer, but we really want to stress we need people to keep getting those shots.”
Kelley said he recommends that people who are unvaccinated wear a face mask in public indoor settings, per
CDC guidance.
The rescinded order is effective immediately.
Masks had been required in Gallatin County since late July. A separate order approved by the Gallatin City-County Board of Health is still valid until May 27, but Kelley said the department will not be enforcing it.
Kelley said rescinding that order would require a publicly noticed Board of Health meeting, which would take time to put together.
A man takes his mask off as he walks through downtown Bozeman on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The department is not planning to spend any time enforcing or dealing with the health board’s rule, Kelley said, but will focus on helping businesses and organizations interpret recent CDC guidance.
Increasing vaccination rates in the county is key, Kelley said, because unvaccinated people are more at risk for the virus, which has a higher chance of mutating into variants as it spreads through the community.
“We will get back to normal if people keep getting vaccinated and if we work together to limit transmission in those higher risk settings,” Kelley said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at
nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.