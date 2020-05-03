Gallatin City-County Health Department will ask for approval later this month to hire more staff in part to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Kelley, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said he would be requesting to hire additional staff to work with populations living in long-term care facilities, to conduct contact investigations, to direct communications, to add to the department’s environmental health services and to increase the capacity of its volunteer Medical Reserve Corps.
The health department will have to submit the request in mid-May and has not yet calculated how much it will cost. Kelley said the department hopes to use some existing funding and federal money that’s being distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economics Security Act, but the department may also request additional taxpayer dollars.
Budget discussions will begin later this month and Kelley gave an overview to the Gallatin City-County Health Department last week of what he’ll be asking for. The health department’s budget needs approval from both the Gallatin County Commission and the board of health.
Kelley will ask to make a temporary staff member who’s been doing outreach work with long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, permanent to try to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in those places. Older people and those with pre-existing conditions living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk to contract the virus and to experience life-threatening symptoms.
“That risk is not going to go away next week, or even the next month,” Kelley said during the board meeting.
The health department will also ask to retain a public health nurse full-time who was brought on to help expand its contact investigation capacity, Kelley said. Contact tracing has become a key measure in the global effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It involves interviewing patients who test positive for the virus about who they’ve had close contact with while contagious and alerting those contacts about the risks. It helps public health officials track the spread of disease and its prevalence in a community.
Kelley said he knows the department can’t hire dozens of nurses to wait for another spike of virus cases, and because of that, it needs a strong Medical Reserve Corps. Volunteer health care workers make up the corps and help respond during a crisis. Kelley said he’ll request funding to help increase the corps’ capacity and training of volunteers.
“What we’re planning is to fund our Medical Reserve Corps to develop a cadre of nurses who could be trained ahead of time and then be pressed into service when we have an increase in cases that we need to deal with,” Kelley told the board of health.
The health department will also ask for a permanent communications director position, a role that’s been filled temporarily by Lori Christenson, environmental health director, and Whitney Bermes, communications coordinator for Gallatin County. Kelley said the department needs someone who can do the job full-time.
Kelley said the environmental health division of the department needs another full-time sanitarian. The division is responsible for things like ensuring businesses comply with health and safety standards, which have become stringent for businesses reopening as the threat of the virus remains.
Some of these additions are meant to aid in the department’s direct response to the pandemic, but others are meant to help with fallout, Kelley said. For example, there will likely be a backlog of children who need vaccinations for school, but can’t get them while the health department clinic and others are closed to non-essential services. He said more staff are needed to deal with that backlog.
Kelley said he also wants to build the department to deal with future developments, like a resurgence of the virus or a vaccine to protect against it. If a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is distributed, Kelley said there will be “tremendous effort” to get people vaccinated
“I don’t know if that is going to happen, but when it does, I want to be ready and I want to make sure that the people of Gallatin County get that vaccine as quickly as possible,” Kelley said.
