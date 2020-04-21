The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will meet Thursday morning to decide whether to revise or extend business closures that are set to end Friday.
The local restrictions align with a statewide stay-at-home order, which also expires Friday and is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Steve Bullock has yet to say whether he will extend the statewide order but has indicated he will release a plan this week for gradually reopening the state.
The board of health will likely use Bullock’s decision and plan to inform what it does, said health officer Matt Kelley.
“The meeting is the board’s regularly scheduled meeting and gives members the opportunity to extend the rule if they see fit,” Kelley said. “But the governor’s actions, which we don’t know when they’ll come, will heavily influence that.”
The board will also consider public comment, which can be submitted via email to BOHPublicComment@gallatin.mt.gov. The public can also call in to comment during the meeting or can view proceedings online. Details on how to participate are available on the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s website. The meeting begins at 7 a.m.
The board initially closed public gathering spaces like bars and restaurant dining rooms in March as Gallatin County confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. The board later expanded the closure to additional places to conform to statewide orders.
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined, and state and local officials have begun discussing how to pare back the restrictions.
To guide their decisions, they are using, in large part, a report from the American Enterprise Institute and benchmarks from President Donald Trump, both of which list thresholds for reopening, including a 14-day reduction in new COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity for all patients, tests available for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and the ability to monitor all COVID-19 patients.
Montana and Gallatin County have begun to meet the thresholds, including the 14-day decline in new cases.
When it comes to other thresholds, the situation is less clear, Kelley said. Gallatin County and Montana as a whole can test anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, but some people across the county and the state have been discussing the need for broader testing before reopening can begin. Gallatin County can also perform contract tracing and monitoring of all active cases, but if restrictions are lifted, contract tracing becomes more complex as people will interact more, Kelley said.
In preparation for reopening, board members have been meeting with business owners to brainstorm how they can safely reopen. Kelley said they haven’t decided which businesses would open first or which restrictions might be placed on their operations.
As of Tuesday, Gallatin County had 145 cases of COVID-19. That includes 141 people who have recovered and one who is in the hospital. Statewide, there were 437 cases with 273 recoveries, 14 current hospitalizations and 12 deaths.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.