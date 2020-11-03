The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Tuesday that local officials are considering new restrictions on businesses and gatherings in response to a recent surge in new cases.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday that the Board of Health would meet virtually on Friday at 7 a.m. to discuss revising local health rules. The revisions would limit group gatherings and implement restrictions on businesses including bars, restaurants and casinos.
If approved, the mandatory closing time for bars, tasting rooms, distilleries, casinos and restaurants would be moved from 12:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Group sizes at tables would be limited to six people, and high-risk businesses like gyms, fitness centers, bars, restaurants, distilleries and casinos would have to limit patron numbers to 50% capacity.
Indoor and outdoor group gatherings would be limited to no more than 25 people, regardless of physical distancing. Exceptions would include houses of worship and other places where sufficient social distancing is feasible.
People can comment on the proposed restrictions at the Healthy Gallatin website. Written comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5. People who wish to attend Friday’s meeting should register in advance.
The health department wrote that “rapid, widespread, and sustained increases” in new virus cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks in nursing homes is pushing hospitals around the state to near capacity. This is driving up the number of deaths caused by the virus.
In Gallatin County, coronavirus cases have surged again, with new case numbers reaching the third highest daily total on Tuesday, according to data from the health department.
The health department reported 135 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, the most seen since last Friday, when 162 new cases were reported. Last Thursday, 140 new cases were reported.
On Friday, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said “rapid, widespread transmission of the disease” was occurring throughout the county, and health officials were struggling to keep up with contact tracing.
As of Tuesday morning, Gallatin County had 721 active cases and had seen a total 3,788 cases overall, according to county data. Nine people had died and 15 were being hospitalized in Gallatin County.
The state reported 909 new cases of the virus Tuesday with Yellowstone, Cascade, Gallatin and Missoula counties seeing the highest case numbers.
Statewide, there have been 399 deaths. There were 389 active hospitalizations on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.