The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will consider Friday what information it needs to understand how the gradual reopening of local businesses could affect the spread of the coronavirus and whether restrictions need to be reinstated or can be further loosened.
In line with state guidelines, the board will likely decide to track whether public health workers can monitor and perform contact tracing on all new COVID-19 cases, whether everyone who qualifies for a test can get one, whether the county has enough personal protective equipment and whether hospitals can treat all those who need care.
The health board will also discuss additional metrics to be monitored during the reopening.
These include the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the county; the number of tests the county can perform; the percent of positive tests; the extent to which businesses and the public are complying with reopening guidelines; and wastewater samples to estimate viral loads in specific geographic areas.
The board will also consider whether to levy a fine against those who don’t comply with local or state regulations.
Public comment on the proposed guidelines can be sent to the board via email. People can also call in during Friday’s meeting or view the meeting online. Details on submitting public comment and participating in the meeting are posted on the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s website. The meeting begins at 7 a.m.
Health officer Matt Kelley will also hold a press conference Friday at 2 p.m., which will be livestreamed on the health department’s Facebook page.
The reopening of the state and Gallatin County began this week. Residents no longer have to stay home, can attend in-person church services and can shop at retail businesses. Beginning Monday, bars, breweries, distilleries, restaurants and casinos can reopen with limited capacity and additional cleanliness standards.
As of Thursday, Gallatin County had no active cases of COVID-19. A total of 146 people have recovered from the disease and one person has died.
Statewide, there were 453 cases — two more than there were on Wednesday. The majority — 392 — had recovered. Five people were in the hospital and sixteen people have died.
Even as the number of cases declines, Gov. Steve Bullock and the Gallatin City-County Health Department continue to encourage people to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, disinfect surfaces regularly and wear a nonmedical face covering in public. Those who are sick or members of a vulnerable group — people over 65 or with underlying health conditions — should remain at home.
There is no state or local timeline for when additional restrictions will be lifted.
