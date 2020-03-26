Gallatin County health officials extended business closures by a week, added some businesses and included language in its order that allows certain places to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted Thursday to amend its emergency health rule to close businesses until April 17, an order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. The extended closure is a week more than what Gov. Steve Bullock ordered earlier this week and two weeks beyond what the board had previously issued.
The order allows bars and restaurants to continue offering take-out and curbside services. The order also allows businesses like bars, distilleries and breweries to hand deliver alcohol to their customers who order online or by phone.
The rule now requires tattoo parlors, nail studios, and salons and barbershops to close. It also restricts “regular services or other routine gatherings at houses of worship unless the purpose of the gathering is related to assisting in the response” to the virus, like day care services.
The board voted to include tanning salons and museums in the rule. Health officer Matt Kelley also requested the order to restrict social gatherings of more than 10 people outside a residence if they are unable to maintain 6 feet apart from each other.
The board voted 8 to 1 on approving amending the emergency rule with Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner voting against it.
Skinner said he opposed the motion because he thought extending the closures to April 17 would be confusing for people because of the expiration date of the state’s closures. He was also against including closing houses of worship and said most had shuttered doors before the county considered it a requirement.
“They’re already doing it,” he said.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Gallatin County had 24 confirmed coronavirus cases. Montana, including the county, had 71 cases, six more than the previous day with two new cases in Cascade County and one in Yellowstone, Lincoln, Glacier, and Lewis and Clark counties.
