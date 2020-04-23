The Gallatin County Democrats will host two online debates in advance of the June 2 primary election.
Democratic U.S. House candidates Kathleen Williams and Tom Winter will face each other Friday at 7 p.m., in a debate moderated by former Montana Supreme Court Justice Mike Wheat.
The debate will be livestreamed on the Gallatin Democrats’ Facebook page. It will also be possible via Zoom, a video-conferencing platform. Call-in information for Zoom is on the Gallatin Democrats’ website. Those unable to view Friday may watch it later on the Gallatin Democrats’ website or YouTube channel.
Williams is a former state representative from Bozeman who lost the U.S. House race in 2018 to Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Bozeman Republican now running for governor.
Winter is a first-term state representative from Missoula. He beat incumbent Republican Adam Hertz by about 40 votes to win his seat.
Williams has far out-raised Winter, bringing in $486,000 in the first quarter of the year and raising a total of $1.6 million since launching her campaign last April. Winter raised $73,550 in the first quarter and has received $337,000 since he began running last April.
Williams’ fundraising has outpaced all six Republicans vying for the seat — Lewis and Clark County Republican Party chair Joe Dooling; electrical contractor John Evankovich; former Montana Republican Party chair Debra Lamm; National Guard veteran Mark McGinley; state auditor Matt Rosendale; and secretary of state Corey Stapleton.
The Gallatin County Democrats will also host a debate on May 1, at 7 p.m., between attorney general candidates Kimberly Dudik and Raph Graybill. Wheat will moderate the debate, which will be available on Zoom and Facebook. The debate can also be viewed later on the Gallatin Democrats’ website or YouTube channel.
Graybill, chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, has outraised Dudik, a state representative from Missoula. Graybill brought in $27,800 in the most recent reporting period, which ran from March 16 to April 15, while Dudik raised $12,800.
The two Democratic candidates have outraised the two Republican candidates — chief deputy attorney general Jon Bennion and former Montana Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen.
Earlier this month, the Gallatin Democrats hosted debates for the party’s two contested state legislative primaries — House District 61 in Bozeman and House District 64, which runs from Four Corners to West Yellowstone. The two debates are available for viewing on the Gallatin Democrats’ website and YouTube channel.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed much about the upcoming election. The Gallatin County Republicans had to cancel their April 18 candidate event and have instead posted biographies of the state legislative candidates on their website.
