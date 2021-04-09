Gallatin County has now recorded a month of steady increases in COVID-19 cases even as vaccination rates continue to rise.
A seven-day rolling average of daily cases of 49.3 per 100,000 people was reported Thursday, a 10% jump from the week before. The high case counts are pushing Gallatin City-County Health Department to streamline contact tracing, County Health Officer Matt Kelley said Friday, meaning health officials are not able to go into extensive detail when investigating cases.
The positivity rate measuring the number of positive results from all the tests done was above 11% for the seven-day period ending Tuesday.
Public health experts say that both a count above 25 daily cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate above 10% are signs of uncontrolled spread in the community and a lack of sufficient testing.
This week is the fourth in a row that Gallatin County’s 7-day rolling average of cases has increased, which follows weeks of declining cases that had shown promise of decreasing coronavirus infections.
“We are seeing a rise, I think this is a little bit of a surge that we’re seeing here and I hope it doesn’t grow into a larger one,” Kelley said during a press conference Friday.
Kelley noted that the seven-day rolling average of cases aligns with people returning from spring break trips. The county is also investigating several complaints of local bars operating at well above the allowed capacity, with large crowds and close dancing.
“I’ll tell you where we continue to see some evidence that people are letting down their guard a little bit,” Kelley said. “I think that generally people are tired.”
More than half of the county’s cases between April 2 and April 8 were among people between the ages of 20 and 39, Kelley said. Cases associated with Montana State University remained steady this week, with 45 cases reported between April 1 and April 8.
Reported numbers of cases at Gallatin County K-12 schools were in low single digits.
The increase in COVID-19 cases haven’t yet made its presence known in the county’s long-term care facilities or in hospitalizations, which have remained in the low single digits.
Kelley said the recent rise in cases reminds him of spring 2020, when Gallatin County far outpaced the rest of the state in coronavirus spread.
The difference, Kelley said, is now the vaccine rollout is underway — though it is still unclear what impact that will have on hospitalization numbers.
“If we’re busting our chops to give people shots but we’ve got people shoulder to shoulder and jowl to jowl in bars and bars that is working against the tide,” Kelley said.
The county’s vaccine allotment has grown in recent weeks with roughly 5,100 doses coming from the state for next week. Gallatin County has received about 4,500 doses each week recently.
Accessibility for vaccine appointments has opened too: Bozeman Health is now allowing anyone to make an appointment at its clinics, rather than just its own patients. The county also has an waiting list open for sign up at healthygallatin.org.
More than 12,200 people have signed up for the waiting list as of Friday. More than 7,600 people on the wait list have been offered appointments. Kelley said the Health Department expects to move through the rest of the list soon.
“We’re not at the point where we don’t have anybody to give shots to, we still have our clinics, our county point of dispensing clinics are really filling quickly,” Kelley said. “We really want anybody out there who can’t get a vaccine who wants a vaccine to be going in and signing up. That helps us plan. It helps us build staffing and it helps us allocate vaccine in a way to where it needs to go.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.